PICTURES: Hundreds turn out for village activity evening

More than 200 people from 55 community organisations turned out for the Henfield Village activity evening last weekend.

The event, organised by Henfield Parish Council, gave residents the opportunity to meet people in charge of the various organisations in the village.

Hundreds attended the Henfield village evening last weekend

Roughly 200 people attended the evening held at the Henfield Hall, on Saturday, April 21.

The evening also enabled the clubs and organistations to network amongst each other and share ideas in order to collaborate on community initiatives and events.

Henfield parish councillor Ann Donoghue said: “There was a fantastic friendly atmosphere on what was a very warm April evening.

“The bar was open and the Wild Violets WI sold refreshments and the cakes were credited by many.

“There was a Suffragist tableau on the Hall stage set up by the Henfield Theatre Group. The Henfield Museum, based at the Henfield Hall where the event took place, had lots of visitors as it launched its new exhibit ‘100years of Henfield Women and the Vote’.”

The clubs and organisations at the event came from areas including sport, games, arts and crafts, history, music and theatre, education, environment and much more.

After the evening, a number of residents said it had been a ‘strong village evening’ which had been well supported by the community with a good turnout.

The clubs also said they were pleased with the evening with ‘lots of enquiries from interested persons’.