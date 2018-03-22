PHOTOS: Find inspiration at friendly camera club

These photos were taken by members of Storrington Camera Club for some of its recent challenges.

The small club welcomes photographers of all abilities and cameras, providing a warm and friendly atmosphere for social meetings and practical learning.

Storrington Camera Club

Club spokesman Kevin Harwood said: “It helps members interested in looking to revive a lapsed interest, or just thinking about improving their photographic skills, as photography can be a fascinating and fully rewarding hobby.

“The club meets on alternative Thursdays from September to May with a programme that includes talks from guest photographers covering a variety of topics, demonstrations, practical workshops and club competitions to help improve your photography.

“Within the club we are able to offer advice about techniques, picture composition, imaging and printing.

“We also have a monthly Coffee Club that meets on a weekday throughout the year as well as a monthly location photoshoot with a view to providing social meetings coupled with practical learning from our more experienced photographers.”

Storrington Camera Club

All are welcome, including guests for events and talks. A small fee of £3 is charged for visitors.

Storrington Camera Club runs a club Flickr challenge with a different subject each month, and a winner chosen.

The February challenge was ‘Curves’ which provided a wide interpretation of images for members to submit entries. The winning image was Glassware by Anne Nagle (pictured, right).

For more information about the current programme visit the website at www.storringtoncc.org.uk

Storrington Camera Club

The club meets at the clubroom in the Storrington Football Club, located behind Chanctonbury Leisure Centre in Spierbridge Road.

Storrington Camera Club