Yoga workshop helps to calm Horsham’s teens
Hush Yoga in Horsham hosted a not-for-profit workshop on Saturday, November 27, as a way to support the mental and physical health of teenagers.
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 3:21 pm
Hush Yoga in Horsham hosted a not-for-profit workshop on Saturday, November 27, as a way to support the mental and physical health of teenagers. The workshop aimed to show them how to have fun, stretch, strengthen, calm the mind and nervous system, achieve life balance and stress management skills, while relaxing through mindfulness techniques. Hush Yoga hope to offer regular classes for teens. Contact [email protected] for more information.