On Friday, October 8, Collyer’s alumni ambassador Guy Watts spoke to employability students in a chat-show style session, hosted by deputy principal Steve Martell.

Guy Watts and Andrew Delaney achieved the first tandem row across the Indian Ocean, aboard the Flying Ferkins, between April 19 and July 30, 2009.

The students asked questions about the record-breaking trip, including near misses with sharks, food shortages, dealing with adversity and rowing for more than three months.

World record breaker visits Collyer's to give speech to students about the future.

Rebecca Adams, Collyer’s director of progression, said: “Guy is incredibly generous with his time and energy and has supported Collyer’s’ employability course and next steps events from day one.

“He is a massive inspiration to us all.”

Guy told the group: “It is great to return to Collyer’s, I’m delighted to help you with your next steps, and to support Steve, Rebecca and Collyer’s on the great work they are doing to help you meet your potential.