Woman illegally sub-let her rented Horsham home to her son
A woman who sub-let her rented Horsham housing association home to her son while she lived elsewhere has been convicted of tenancy fraud.
And the conviction has ended a two-year eviction battle for the housing association - Horsham-based Saxon Weald.
The housing association says it discovered the unlawful sub-let in partnership with Crawley Borough Council’s fraud team, who work with Saxon Weald to investigate tenancy fraud.
Under the Prevention of Social Housing Fraud Act, the council were able to access the relevant information needed to prove the resident was no longer living at the property.
Laura Anderson, Saxon Weald’s housing operations manager, said: “While we never take pleasure in carrying out evictions, the outcome of this case has enabled us to take back access to our property and provide an affordable home to someone who really needs it.”