Wisborough Green auction which raised £16k for charity in pictures
Here are a selection of pictures from an auction held at Bellmans Auctioneers in Wisborough Green which raised more than £16,000.
It was in aid of Worthing-based charity Care for Veterans which supports disabled veterans. Read the full story here
Denise Patterson, George and Madeleine Cameron and Trustee John Saville. Picture: Graham Franks Photography SUS-190520-143917001
From Bellmans Laura Sykes, Jenny Curtis and Sue Maddocks. Picture: Graham Franks Photography SUS-190520-143855001
Kevin Taylor with trustees Ruth Taylor and John Saville. Picture: Graham Franks Photography SUS-190520-143800001
Hospitality from Care for Veterans Bianca Vekony. Picture: Graham Franks Photography SUS-190520-143749001
