Watch as firefighters release rescued stag back into the wild in Colgate

A stag which got its antlers entangled in rope in Colgate has been rescued by firefighters and released back into the wild.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue spokesman confirmed it was called to rescue an animal in Tower Road, Colgate, at 11.42am yesterday.

Four Technical Rescue Vehicles from Horley attended the scene of a stag with its antlers entangled in rope, the spokesman said.

The animal was released into the wild by the Technical Rescue Unit using animal rescue equipment.

The technical rescue vehicle unit said in a tweet: "Good team work today to safely release a trapped stag. Also thanks to the @RSPCA_official for their support."

