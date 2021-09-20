Villagers’ pride as Pulborough house stars on TV’s Grand Designs
Villagers in Pulborough have been expressing their delight after a house in the village was featured on the TV show Grand Designs.
The Channel 4 programme last week highlighted an unusual triangular-shaped property built by master carpenter Olaf Mason and his partner Fritha Vincent.
The couple hit problems right from the start as their Pulborough building plot was on land wedged between a railway and road - with a sewer nearby.
But Olaf set about designing their dream home - a triangular, three-story, four-bedroomed, timber-framed house - and soon set to work making it a reality.
He overcame problem after problem before his creation was hailed by Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud as ‘gorgeous’ with ‘proper considered architecture’ with ‘clever tricks to overcome naughty corners.’
Olaf added a party area to the garden with a sunken fire pit - and a red double decker bus to use as a workshop.
After its TV showing, Pulborough residents took to social media to express their appreciation of Olaf’s work. One said: “Very innovative.”
And another enthused: “Well done, You’ve done a cracking job.” Another added: “Amazing. What an achievement.”
And yet another said: “What an incredible achievement on such a difficult plot.”
After the TV programme, Fritha confessed the house - where they’ve been living since April - is not yet complete.
But she said they appreciated villagers’ enthusiasm for their new home.
“We are so delighted that the people of Pulborough love our house,” said Fritha.
“It was always a concern of ours that people might not like it.
“Our direct neighbours are the best group of people. We love them very much.
“The people of Pulborough have been so welcoming - We are very happy.”
Fritha herself is founder and CEO of a company called Secret Projects which specialises in manufacturing ‘secret pillows’ that fold out into cosy blankets.
The pillows are made in India after Fritha combined a long-held passion to empower Indian women, by giving them income-generating opportunities, with her business.
Hundreds of Secret Pillows have been sold since 2014 when Secret Projects was founded and they grace beds, sofas and chairs both indoors and outdoors throughout the world - including Olaf and Fritha’s new home in Pulborough.