Villagers’ pride as Pulborough house stars on TV’s Grand Designs

The Channel 4 programme last week highlighted an unusual triangular-shaped property built by master carpenter Olaf Mason and his partner Fritha Vincent.

The couple hit problems right from the start as their Pulborough building plot was on land wedged between a railway and road - with a sewer nearby.

But Olaf set about designing their dream home - a triangular, three-story, four-bedroomed, timber-framed house - and soon set to work making it a reality.

Secret Pillows around the firepit in the Pulborough house featured on Channel 4's Grand Designs

He overcame problem after problem before his creation was hailed by Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud as ‘gorgeous’ with ‘proper considered architecture’ with ‘clever tricks to overcome naughty corners.’

Olaf added a party area to the garden with a sunken fire pit - and a red double decker bus to use as a workshop.

After its TV showing, Pulborough residents took to social media to express their appreciation of Olaf’s work. One said: “Very innovative.”

And another enthused: “Well done, You’ve done a cracking job.” Another added: “Amazing. What an achievement.”

Fritha Vincent and Olaf Mason outside their 'triangle house' in Pulborough which was featured on Channel 4's Grand Designs

And yet another said: “What an incredible achievement on such a difficult plot.”

After the TV programme, Fritha confessed the house - where they’ve been living since April - is not yet complete.

But she said they appreciated villagers’ enthusiasm for their new home.

“We are so delighted that the people of Pulborough love our house,” said Fritha.

A double decker bus which is being used as a workshop in the garden of a Pulborough 'triangle house' as shown on Channel 4's Grand Designs

“It was always a concern of ours that people might not like it.

“Our direct neighbours are the best group of people. We love them very much.

“The people of Pulborough have been so welcoming - We are very happy.”

Fritha herself is founder and CEO of a company called Secret Projects which specialises in manufacturing ‘secret pillows’ that fold out into cosy blankets.

The pillows are made in India after Fritha combined a long-held passion to empower Indian women, by giving them income-generating opportunities, with her business.