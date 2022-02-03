Village road near Horsham closes for ‘emergency repairs’

West Sussex County Council says Cripplegate Lane in Southwater will be shut from today (Thursday February 3) at its junction with Downslink Way.

The road - which has been subjected to numerous flooding incidents for years - is to undergo ‘emergency drain repairs.’

The council says the works are likely to be completed by Monday (February 7).

Cripplegate Lane has suffered frequent flooding

It says emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained and alternative routes signposted.