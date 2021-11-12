V2 Radio calls on West Sussex as it launches 'Christmas Toy Appeal'

Donations close on Sunday December 12. Find out more about V2 Radio at www.v2radio.co.uk

The appeal is part of V2 Radio’s commitment to get involved in the communities it serves and is in conjunction with sponsors Knight Fencing.

The toy appeal invites listeners to purchase a small toy or gift when they are doing their own shopping and then donate it to the appeal via one of the ‘toy boxes’ placed in stores across West Sussex.

Toys and gifts should be brand new and not wrapped in Christmas paper.

All the toys collected will be sorted and donated to local children’s organisations, social services, and children’s charities, so that they can go directly to children who will get very little this year.

Beneficiaries include The Chestnut Tree House, The Children’s Ward at St Richards Hospital, and local Woman’s refuges to name a few.

Managing director of V2 Radio Alex Berry said: "Any help our generous communities can provide is gratefully received.

"Your kind act of purchasing an additional toy this year means we get them into the hands of children who may otherwise go without via the wonderful beneficiaries we partner with.

"Thank you to everyone who may wish to donate in advance. "

If you’d like to donate, you can find full details and a list of drop off points by going to v2radio.co.uk

A V2 Radio spokesperson added: "Your donated gift could be the difference between an average day and getting the warm fuzzy feeling that every child deserves at Christmas! "