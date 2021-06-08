The rosy Starling - which can usualy be found from northwestern Mongolia via Dzungarei, Xinjiang, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan to southern Russia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Armenia - has been pictured and filmed in Karen Brewer's Langley Green garden.

Rosy starlings are highly gregarious birds, and often form large, noisy flocks, which can on occasion be a pest for growers of cereal crops or orchards - and Rebel - as this rosy starling has been named by Karen - can be seen in the video above being territorial on Monday.

The rosy Starling in Karen Brewer's garden in Langley Green

Karen said: "Rebel the Rosy Starling is still here and this is a once in a lifetime experience. The twitchers are out across the country looking for them. So far only a handful have been seen fleetingly.

"He is still here for the third day now, eating from my bird feeders. He spends most of the day in my garden."

