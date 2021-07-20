Tilgate Nature Centre wins excellence in zoos award for home education programme

Throughout the first and third coronavirus lockdown, Tilgate Nature Centre created daily home education activities to deliver and support primary science learning based on the national curriculum. It looked at adaptations, classification, minibeasts, conservation, evolution, reproduction, diets and anatomy through a range of activities including videos, games, stories, maths, history and geography, art, phonics resources, and much more.

Simon Woodard, Nature Centre Manager, explained: “We wanted to get children excited about science and wildlife during this unprecedented time. Our Education team designed a comprehensive and fun programme for children across a range of ages.

Meerkats at Tilgate Nature Centre celebrate the award

“We are very proud of what we have achieved, and were thrilled when the programme was recognised by BIAZA for its innovative approach. Judges particularly praised our well thought out programme design and accessible learning opportunities. We’re so pleased that we were able to help get children passionate about nature and conservation during the pandemic and we have hopefully helped to develop their love for nature for a long time to come.”

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for Tilgate Nature Centre and represents the high standards of education delivered, even in exceptional circumstances. The team should be extremely proud. The award joins the gold sustainability BIAZA award won in 2020 and demonstrates how Tilgate Nature Centre and Crawley Borough Council stand with peers across the country as an example of excellence in zoos.”

The British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums (BIAZA) is the professional body representing the best zoos and aquariums in the UK and Ireland. The BIAZA awards celebrate excellence in zoos and aquaria in areas such as husbandry, conservation and education.