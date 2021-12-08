Thieves target BMW cars in Horsham and Henfield

Police say that one of the vehicles was stolen from a car park in Medwin Walk, Horsham, on December 1 - and later found with damage to one of its doors.

Another BMW was stolen from Fletcher Way in Henfield at around 2am on December 2.

Meanwhile, police say there has been another spate of catalytic converter thefts.

Sussex Police

One was stolen from a Lexus parked in Redford Avenue, Horsham, some time between 8pm on November 24 and 10am the following day.

And three cars were targeted in Brighton Road, Lower Beeding, all on the same day – November 30.

One was stolen from a Honda Jazz, another from from a Ford Focus and a third from a Mazda car.

A catalytic converter was also stolen from a Lexus car in Church Lane, Plummers Plain, some time between 10.45am and 4pm on November 30.