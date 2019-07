Thieves stole £1,500 worth of building equipment when they broke into farm premises near Billingshurst.

Police say that the break-in happened at a property in Stane Street, Adversane, on June 26.

Four Hitachi ZX35 mini digger buckets were stolen.

Police say that, in a separate incident, a container was broken into on a fram in Station Road, Cowfold, on June 24.

Officers say that it is not yet known if anything was taken from the container.