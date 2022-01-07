Thanks go out to Horsham people who helped families in need over Christmas

Lions club members identified 50 vulnerable familes in the community and organised Christmas parcels of food and children’s gifts for them.

The goodies were provided thanks to ‘generous donations’ from the public.

A spokesperson said: “Due the continuation of the pandemic Horsham Lions have been restricted in their normal fundraising activities not only during December 2021 but for the 18 months prior to this year.

Collecting of behalf of Horsham Lions

“Despite these difficulties the people of the Horsham community have stepped up to the plate and have been very generous with their donations.

“As a result of their generosity £3,583.05 was raised from the Santa Collections in Southwater and North Horsham and the collections at Newbridge Nurseries, Waitrose and Tesco Stores.

“For those people who had no change Horsham Lions provided a Just Giving Page that so far has raised a further £107.12. The total raised is £3,690.17.”

Lion president Lion Tony Gellett said he would like to “thank the people of our Horsham community for their generosity and hope they have had a safe and Happy Christmas. plus a more contented New Year.”