Tenth life-saving defibrillator installed in Southwater

It follows collaboration between Saxon Weald and Southwater Community First Responders.

The new device is situated outside Saxon Weald retirement scheme - Gardener House.

A request to install it there came from Southwater Community First Responders charity who are working to get as many defibrillators installed in the Southwater area as possible.

The new defibrillator installed outside Gardener House in Southwater

Thanks to funding from the charity, the defibrillator and cabinet were supplied free of charge and installed by Saxon Weald.

Community First Responder volunteer Simon Francis runs a company called Trimbio which supplied the defibrillator and cabinet.

The firm carries out three monthly maintenance checks on all units in the local area.

Saxon Weald chief executive Steven Dennis said: “Defibrillators are a vital part of saving an individual’s life.

“At Saxon Weald, we pride ourselves on supporting not only our customers, but the local community too, so we’re proud that Gardener House can be of help.”

Pauline Flores-Moore, chairperson of Southwater Community First Responders charity, added: “The charity is starting a ‘Go Sober for October’ crowd funding page to raise money for five more defibrillators for the Southwater Parish.”