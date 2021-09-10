The Queens Head in West Chiltington has opened the library and a ‘digital hub’ to support local families and residents.

Publican Stephanie Young said: “There is nowhere in the village where anyone from families to retirees can relax, read, chat and hopefully learn more about the digital world.”

She decided to transform a part of the pub into a relaxed library area with shelving featuring 200 books and comfy sofas.

Publican Stephanie Young in the new library at The Queens Head pub in West Chiltington

The digital hub allows customers to have free use of a PC, wi-fi and a printer for a nominal fee.

And staff will be on hand to help any customers who might need some digital support.

Stephanie, who has run the Queens Head for the past three years, said: “We realised how important the library and digital hub was for bringing people together. “It was also important for us to help struggling families who may not have access to computer facilities to help support their children’s schooling.”

The project was launched with help from a Community Services Fund Grant from Pub is The Hub, a not-for-profit organisation that helps pubs to diversify and provide essential local services.

A member of staff at The Queens Head, West Chiltington, helps a customer using the pub's new digital hub

Pub is The Hub regional advisor Anthony Miller said: “This new hub will be an important asset for the village, especially as we try to return to more normality.

“Stephanie has really stepped up to help everyone in the local area from the youngest to retirees and give them somewhere to relax and meet.”

The pub also has a new chef - Ryan Knott - who has wowed the locals with dishes ranging from gourmet burgers to seafood.