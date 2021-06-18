Sussex Police Constable dismissed following gross misconduct hearing

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “Ian Upperton, 50, appeared at a gross misconduct hearing on Thursday and Friday, June 18, at Sussex Police HQ, Lewes.

“The panel, headed by an independent legally-qualified chair, found all four allegations proven.

“These were on November 11 2019 he forced his way into the home of his ex-wife causing her to fall backwards and causing her minor injury.

“On January 13 2020 in conversation with another officer he made threats to his ex wife.

“On January 14 2020 he made angry comments about her to another officer.

“In the same conversation he made threats against a superintendent who had issued him bail

“The matters were described as very serious and he was dismissed from the force without notice.”

Detective superintendent Rachel Carr, head of the force’s professional standards department, said, “Sussex Police expects the highest personal and professional standards of anyone who works for us and any allegations of behaviour that do not meet those standards are rigorously investigated.

“This officer’s behaviour fell far short of the standards we expect at Sussex Police.