Sussex BMX riders crowned British champs ... aged just seven and six

The sisters - from Crawley Down - qualified to compete and represent the southern region in the British BMX Championships in Leicester.

Poppy was crowned British number 2 in the Under 8 girls. There were 24 in her category, she came first in two heats and second in a third, 1st in her semi final and 2nd in the final - one better then in 2019 when she came 3rd. The events were cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Holly - in only her first proper year of competing - has been crowned British Champion Under 6 girls.

Holly and Poppy Bishop with BMX Olympic, British and world champion Bethany Shriever

She started riding at the tender age of two and now trains twice a week with her sister.

At the weekend British Championships, Holly showed her prowess coming first in all three of her heats - and first in her final.

More than 1,200 riders from north, south, south west, east, Midlands and Scotland competed in the championships over two days.

The girls parents - mum Kate, a police officer in the Met, and dad Tim, a fire officer in the London Fire Service - ferry the girls twice a week for training at Gravesend and at Hayes in Middlesex.

Mum Kate said: “BMX is already a popular sport that is just going to get more popular since GB won gold and silver at the Olympics.”

As well as regular training, the girls also travel to BMX events around the country, including Birmingham, Gosport and Bournemouth.