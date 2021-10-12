On Saturday, October 9, various organisations promoted volunatary opportunities at the Chanctonbury Leisure Centre.

The event showcased opportunities to encourage locals to volunteer.

Take a look at the event through this selection of photographs from the day.

For more information on voluntary opportunities, www.storrington.org.

1. Sussex wildlife trust at the Storrington Volunteering Fair on Saturday, October 9. Photo Sales

2. Storrington area help scheme stall at the Storrington Volunteering Fair on Saturday, October 9. Photo Sales

3. Storrington Conservation Society stall at the Storrington Volunteering Fair on Saturday, October 9. Photo Sales

4. Sussex Clubs for Young People stall at the Storrington Volunteering Fair on Saturday, October 9. Photo Sales