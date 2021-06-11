Storrington care home rolls out pioneering electronic care plans

Care South, which runs the home, says the plans will transform and modernise how care is recorded at the home, ensuring the team can spend less time completing paperwork and remain focused on spending time looking after residents.

Sussexdown is the first home in Care South’s portfolio of residential, dementia and nursing homes across the south to implement the new technology.

A spokesman said: “The system gives nominated relatives direct access to aspects of their loved one’s care plans as part of a new ‘family gateway’, giving those near or far unique access to real-time care information and two-way communication with teams.

Sussexdown care home, Storrington

“It is easy-to-use and gives real peace of mind for those who are away from their loved ones.

“It also ensures that all staff members are fully informed of every resident’s care at the touch of a button, which is positive for teams, and will ensure that everyone is getting consistent and responsive care across all of Care South’s homes.”

Angie l’Anson, Care South’s group practice development lead said: “Electronic Care Planning is a really exciting opportunity for us at Care South as care plans are essential to ensuring residents receive the appropriate care for their needs.

“Not only does it enable our carers to easily access and record residents notes at point of care, but it also facilitates management and auditing of care plans and notes from anywhere and at any time, giving a better overview of all care needs.

“Research suggests that it leads to improved care delivery, a more person-centred approach and meeting both medical and social needs, which saves time and results in a higher quality experience of care with our residents.