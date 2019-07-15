Steyning police station reopens two months behind schedule

Steyning police station has today reopened, more than two months after it was meant to.

Steyning Police Station, has once again opened its doors to the public, after closing for refurbishment on Christmas Day 2018.

But the reopening is two months later than expected, with the station first due to reopen on May 6.

A spokesman for Sussex Police blamed the delay on ‘unforeseen works’.

He added: “The opening was delayed due to additional unforeseen works which extended the programme of works.

The station will open Monday to Friday from 10am to 2pm with a yellow phone on site that’s available 24 hours a day to report crime, Horsham Police said on Twitter.

When the station first closed, Sussex Police said the refurbished station would boast a ‘vastly improved area for both officers and staff’.

At the time, the spokesman added: “It will be closed from December 25 until May 6.”

In 2017, there was much talk about moving the police station in Steyning to another site in the town.

But in December of that year, the Police and Crime Commissioner decided the station would remain in Charlton Street and also authorised a refurbishment.

West Sussex County Councillor David Barling said at the time that the people of Steyning would be ‘very pleased’ with the news.

