Steyning headteacher to step down: ‘It has been an absolute privilege’

Steyning Grammar School is preparing for a change in leadership after its head teacher announced plans to step down.

Nick Wergan informed parents of the decision to end his six-year tenure at the school in a letter sent on Friday.

SUS-180410-171949001

He said he would be leaving Steyning Grammar School at the end of the autumn term to take up a new position leading international schools from January 1, 2020.

“It has not been an easy decision to make and it has been an absolute privilege to be Headteacher for the past six years,” he wrote.

“I am proud of all we have achieved together – students, staff and home – and I could not be more confident in the future outlook for our school.

“We set our own success criteria at Steyning Grammar – we are determined to enable our students to be successful and happy in their exciting futures, through a commitment to holistic and academic learning, built on the best possible pastoral care.

“There is still plenty to do before I leave at the end of the autumn term, and it will be very much ‘business as usual’ for me during this time.

“Our chair of governors, Sue Gearing, will keep you updated on the process for appointing my successor – and this will have my full support.

“Thank you again for the ongoing support you give to me and our whole staff team.”

Mr Wergan told parents he would inform students at the end of the school day on Friday.

The Herald reported on his appointment in September 2013, where he set out his plan to make Steyning Grammar one of the best schools in the country.

One of the largest comprehensive schools in the country, Steyning Grammar has the traditional Church Street site, the main site in Shooting Field and a modern boarding house.

The boarding section of the school, located on the Church Street campus in Steyning, received an ‘outstanding’ rating from Ofsted last year.

An inspection of its day school campuses in Church Street, Shooting Field and Rock Road in Storrington resulted in a ‘good’ rating, with outstanding features, in 2017.

Last year, sixth form students celebrated a record-breaking exam season, with 98.8 per cent passing their A-levels, with 79 per cent achieving C to A* grades.