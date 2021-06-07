Staff from medical practice visit Horsham college for careers surgery

The team spoke to the Collyer’s students about roles in the NHS, giving an insight into the how general practice and the wider health care system works.

Students also asked questions about working as a trainee administrator.

The event was organised by Carrie Colbert, business studies teacher, who wished to thank the team from Leith Hill for taking time out to visit the college, and praised the students for giving them such a warm welcome.

Collyers students with the team from the Leith Hill Medical Practice SUS-210706-131606001