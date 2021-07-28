Special ‘Girls Event’ held in Ashington to aid positivity
Neighbourhood Wardens Bryony Sparks and Christina Arnold helped run a ‘Girls Event’ in Ashington aimed at empowering young girls to feel positive about themselves.
The girls enjoyed a variety of talks and activities including a talk on healthy eating by Lauren Hemming-Torres, Physical Culture Association world champion for fitness and bodybuilding.
Professional makeup artist Becky Howie shared make-up tips and gave mini makeovers.
Craft sessions were also run by two local volunteers.
While enjoying fun activities, learning new skills and getting advice, the girls benefitted from increased confidence and self-esteem.
One said: “We liked how open it was and how we could talk about ourselves freely.”
The wardens now plan to run a ‘Boys Event’ to promote confidence and self-esteem and to aid positive conversations about good mental health.