Special ‘Girls Event’ held in Ashington to aid positivity

Neighbourhood Wardens Bryony Sparks and Christina Arnold helped run a ‘Girls Event’ in Ashington aimed at empowering young girls to feel positive about themselves.

By Sarah Page
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 11:54 am

The girls enjoyed a variety of talks and activities including a talk on healthy eating by Lauren Hemming-Torres, Physical Culture Association world champion for fitness and bodybuilding.

Professional makeup artist Becky Howie shared make-up tips and gave mini makeovers.

Craft sessions were also run by two local volunteers.

Ashington wardens held a 'girls event' in the village

While enjoying fun activities, learning new skills and getting advice, the girls benefitted from increased confidence and self-esteem.

One said: “We liked how open it was and how we could talk about ourselves freely.”

The wardens now plan to run a ‘Boys Event’ to promote confidence and self-esteem and to aid positive conversations about good mental health.

