Special ‘Girls Event’ held in Ashington to aid positivity

The girls enjoyed a variety of talks and activities including a talk on healthy eating by Lauren Hemming-Torres, Physical Culture Association world champion for fitness and bodybuilding.

Professional makeup artist Becky Howie shared make-up tips and gave mini makeovers.

Craft sessions were also run by two local volunteers.

Ashington wardens held a 'girls event' in the village

While enjoying fun activities, learning new skills and getting advice, the girls benefitted from increased confidence and self-esteem.

One said: “We liked how open it was and how we could talk about ourselves freely.”