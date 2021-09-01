Special fundraiser to be held for Storrington Museum

The museum, which celebrates its 21st anniversary this week, has not been able to stage any fundraising events for many months because of the Covid pandemic.

But on Saturday (September 4) museum member Stuart Duncan is taking up the ‘Chairman’s Challenge’ and will be walking 30 miles around the district along with museum member Debbie White.

Stuart said: “Having not been able to fundraise for many months which is the museum’s lifeline to continue its work to the community, this is our first major fundraising event. I am looking to raise £1,000 which is a challenging target as will be the walk.”

He added: “We will be visiting places such as the Nobel Prize-winning author John Galsworthy’s house in Bury, Amberley Castle, Greatham Bridge, churches and places of interest in Wiggonholt, West Chiltington, Thakeham, Warminghurst, Ashington, Washington, Sullington and finally coming back to the museum where it all started earlier in the day.

“The museum will be open from 10am however, an afternoon of tea and cake will be available from 1pm-4pm where visitors can not only see the new Royal British Legion 100 exhibit but will be able to track my walk, the places I’ve visited and interact with me on my journey.”

A full list of monthly talks and events can be found on the museum webpage http://storringtonmuseum.com/

Anyone wanting to be part of the museum as a member, a steward or to sponsor an event should contact the museum on 01903 740188 or email [email protected]