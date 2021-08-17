Sharp-nosed police dog sniffs out stolen goods after Southwater theft

Police say they were alerted by a Southwater resident after a security light was set off on his driveway in Worthing Road at 2.30am on August 10.

A man wearing a balaclava fled the area after he was confronted.

PC Jamie Jackson and Police Dog Phantom were quickly on the scene and stopped the man nearby.

Police Dog Phantom

The officer saw him throw some items in a bush, but PD Phantom was on the trail.

PC Jackson said: “On arrival to the area I saw a man walking towards me who matched the description we were looking for.

“When he saw my police vehicle I saw him throw something towards the shrub line at the edge of the pavement.

“I couldn’t see what it was other than it was small enough to fit into a hand.

“I stopped and searched him, finding lots of loose change and a black facemask. He was then watched by a local unit so I could be free to launch a search with Phantom.

“One of Phantom’s skills is finding items and property that has recent human scent on. The item that was thrown had obviously just been handled so I tasked Phantom to search the shrub line.

“After a short search Phantom indicated to me that he had found items. There were two bank cards and these were not in the suspect’s name so he was subsequently arrested for theft.”

A further search found the 42-year-old man was in breach of a court order not to be on driveways or to be in possession of bank cards.

He was also arrested on suspicion of multiple thefts from vehicles in the area.