Royal recognition for West Grinstead woman, 101

101-year-old Di Holman chatted with Princess Anne at an event at London’s Guildhall held to celebrate the work of the First Aid Nursing Yeomanry during the war and since.

Di, who was born in Cowfold, was bestowed ‘Privileged Status’ for her work with the Yeomanry which she volunteered to join in 1939.

She was stationed in London, driving and repairing ambulances and lorries, training recruits, driving officers in the blackout and bombing of London and leading convoys of lorries on a motorbike.

Princess Anne with Di Holman, 101

She proved herself an excellent map reader.

After the war Di married and moved to West Grinstead where she has lived ever since.

She has three sons, two living locally and one in Santa Barbara.

She was a keen horse rider in her earlier years, riding side saddle hunting, and was also a knowledgeable follower of horse racing, a foot follower of the Crawley and Horsham Hunt, Brighton and Storrington beagles and the Wealden mink hounds, a church warden, and a member of the horticultural society.

Di Holman during the war

Still enjoying an active social life now, Di has four grandchildren and two great children.