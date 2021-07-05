Roffey school receives year’s worth of free broadband

All Saints CE Primary School reached out to Hey!Broadband after seeing the company laying its network opposite the school.

Hey!Broadband then agreed to provide the first year of a three-year contract free of charge as part of its community support programme.

The competitive quote was accepted by the school and the company swiftly started the installation process, supporting the school as it worked to overcome unforeseen deployment issues.

Caroline Baker, school business manager at All Saints CE Primary School, said: “The service and consistent care we have had from Hey!Broadband has been impressive.

“From the flexibility they had in accommodating our start date, through to all of the receptive, helpful and polite staff we have met on site, they have really helped us in every way they can.

“There were a couple of minor teething problems when the system launched, but they were resolved within a couple of days, and we were kept informed at every stage.

“We are delighted with the speed and reliability of the full fibre broadband service and having obtained several quotes before choosing a supplier, we know that Hey!Broadband‘s extremely competitive prices, really have given us an ultra-fast broadband service at a great cost.”

According to the school, the full fibre service provides one of the fastest connection speeds available and currently enables over 11,000 Horsham homes to have access to Gigabit internet speeds that will download and upload a massive 50 times faster than the average UK broadband speed.

Marta Comas, chief executive of Hey!Broadband, said: “It is a privilege to be able to help All Saints CE Primary School and their students have access to our reliable, super-fast broadband service.

“As a company, we are keen to work with and help other key community hubs or schools, especially in these difficult times.

“The response we have had from the residents of Horsham has been amazing.

“We are now working to provide our full fibre services to a number of the villages surrounding the town; with customers already connected in Southwater and further deployment in the village underway.”

For further information about Hey!Broadband, visit www.heybroadband.co.uk, email [email protected], or call 0808 168 1616.