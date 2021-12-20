Residents of Horsham flats upset over ‘no visitors’ plea

The residents at Leggyfield Court in Redford Avenue have been told in letters from housing association Saxon Weald: “We will only be allowing essential visitors into the scheme such as those providing care or food deliveries.”

It adds: “We would ask that you do not have any visitors at this time.”

A notice has also been placed on the entrance to the flats.

A notice at the entrance to Leggyfield Court in Horsham

But residents say that even care home residents, under current Covid regulations, are permitted three visitors.

One angry resident said: “We’re not even a care home.”

Leggyfield Court consists of 57 apartments for rent and shared ownership designed to help those with mobility problems,

A spokesperson for Saxon Weald said: “Several confirmed cases of Covid have recently been reported at Leggyfield Court, so we contacted Public Health England for their advice.

“They advised us to close the scheme to essential visitors only, until we contact them again following a further round of PCR tests.

“These tests have now taken place and we’re waiting for their results.

“Saxon Weald have no intention of preventing visitors in our schemes, but in the interest of safety, we have an obligation to report to Public Health England any scheme where there are two or more confirmed cases.

“We then take their guidance on the steps to take to mitigate the spread of the virus to other vulnerable residents.