Renowned photographer at Christ’s Hospital photo comp

Christ’s Hospital pupils taking part in the school’s annual photography competition were honoured to have their work judged by documentary photographer Chris Steel-Perkins on Thursday, November 25.

Each year, the Art School at Christ’s Hospital offers pupils the opportunity to enter its photography competition, named in memory of former pupil and photographer Tony Ray-Jones (1941-1972).

This year’s competition had more than 80 entries on the theme of equality, inspired by Chris’s work.

Renowned photographer judges annual photo competition at Christ's Hospital school. Photo by Toby Phillips Photography.

Christ’s Hospital was delighted to welcome Chris, who was also a former pupil.

The school said he was impressed with the quality of photographs and chose the winners based on their concepts, compositions and photographic styles.

The winners:

Junior: Ebube (Year 9)

Intermediate: Terry (Year 11)

Senior: Ty (Year 13)

Best in Show: Isabella (Year 8)