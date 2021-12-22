Radio legend ‘Diddy’ David Hamilton in festive offer to County Times readers

The veteran broadcaster - who lives near Horsham - will be hosting a special Boxing Day show on BBC Radio Sussex and BBC Radio Surrey live from Brighton.

And he’s promising to help bring people together across the airwaves.

“I’ll be glad to hear from County Times readers,” he said.

DJ David Hamilton. Pic Steve Robards SR1832342 SUS-181012-190312001

“I`ll be sending out Christmas greetings on the show, especially for people who aren`t able to get together this Christmas.”

The live show is being aired between 10am and 2pm on Boxing Day. Listen in and Diddy David will explain how to get in touch with your special messages.

Meanwhile, The festive period remains a busy time for the former Radio One DJ who has been broadcasting since 1959.

He’ll be celebrating the Big Day at home with children and grandchildren this year, ‘Covid permitting,’ he says.

But you can listen in to David on his Boom Radio music and chat show on Christmas Day from noon to 2pm when he presents a fun festive edition of ‘Million Sellers.’