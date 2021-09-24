Questions invited on the future of Gatwick Airport
Questions about Gatwick Airport expansion plans can be put directly to the airport’s management team in a virtual question time session next month.
The event - being held on October 7 at 7pm - will involve senior managers taking questions from the virtual floor on Gatwick’s plans to bring its northern emergency runway into regular use.
Communities Against Gatwick Noise and Emissions - CAGNE - is inviting residents to submit questions before the event via [email protected] or on the night.
Other speakers at the event include Friends of the Earth and Aviation Environment Federation.
Bookings to attend can be made here https://actionnetwork.org/events/gatwick-airport-2nd-runway-question-time?source=twitter&referrer=group-cagne