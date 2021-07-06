Pulborough pupils’ posters tackling parking issues go on display at schools across district

The children from St Mary’s CofE School produced the posters after Horsham District Council’s (HDC) parking services team launched a competition calling on pupils across the Horsham district to play their part in promoting safe parking.

The winning posters – which specifically highlight the negative impacts of dangerous parking in the vicinity of schools – will now be displayed around schools in the district.

HDC cabinet member for housing and public protection, Cllr Tricia Youtan, said: “It’s great to hear of young people taking action to improve safety for others and actively challenging adults to be more responsible.

St Mary's CofE pupils, Pulborough, with their winning posters SUS-210607-100320001

“I thank all the pupils who took part in this praiseworthy competition to raise awareness of this parking issue. I’m sure that their imaginative posters will encourage drivers to be more mindful of other road users, pedestrians and residents.”

Parking in the vicinity of schools, especially at drop off and pick up times can be troublesome for parents, residents and the emergency services, if they need to gain vital access to surrounding roads.