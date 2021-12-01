Pulborough graduate wins college award

Harry graduated with a HND in marine engineering on Monday, November 22.

Harry said: “It is nice to know that all my hard work over the years has been recognised. However, it wouldn’t have been possible without help from the college. All my lectures have been amazingly helpful, providing great support, especially over the Covid period. I now plan to join a cruise ship and begin a long and happy career.

I was inspired to join the Merchant Navy by my Grandpa, as it was something he wished he had done when he was younger. I really wouldn’t be here without the support I’ve had from him and my family.”

Pulborough Graduate wins College Prize