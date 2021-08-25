Pulborough dad of twins born 12 weeks early set to run London Marathon to help premature babies

Mike Nunns will run in the London Marathon on Sunday, October 3, to raise funds for the Ickle Pickles Children’s Charity which helps NHS hospitals buy vital equipment to keep the smallest and sickest babies – like Mike’s children Jack and Isabella – alive.

The money raised by Mike will be given to the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth where the twins spent the first weeks of their lives after arriving 12 weeks early and weighing in at a combined weight of 3.3lbs.

He said: “Our ickle pickles were born at 28 weeks and needed a long stay in the neonatal intensive care unit at QA Hospital Portsmouth.

Mike Nunns from Pulborough will be running the London Marathon to raise funds to save the lives of premature babies like his twins, Jack and Isabella, who were born 12 weeks early SUS-210824-085038001

“Isabella went on to spend 81 days in hospital, the first three weeks of which she was so ill that she could not breathe without mechanical intervention and we could barely pick her up due to all of the life saving devices that she was connected to.

“A few years before that, Max, our nephew also made an extremely early appearance and faced a similar journey of his own.”

According to Ickle Pickles, one in eight babies are born prematurely, which in the UK is more than 90,000 babies each year.

The charity was set up in 2009 to give every newborn a chance and to offer a unique opportunity to help vulnerable babies at a critical time in their lives. Its long-term plan is to become the charity partner for 150 neonatal units and to donate vital equipment to every neonatal unit in England and Wales.

Mike said: “They also provide support to parents of children in the units supplying things so simple as reusable water bottles (believe me, you forget to drink when you are sat in there!), and covers to give mums a bit of privacy when feeding their little ones.

Mike has so far reached 50 per cent of his £2,000 target. He said: “I really appreciate all your support and thank you for any donations.”