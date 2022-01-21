Proposals for yet more housing in villages around Horsham

Two separate applications for planning consent have been made by developers for houses on farmland in Partridge Green and Slinfold.

Gladman Developments want to build up to 120 flats and houses on agricultural land north of Shermanbury Road in Partridge Green.

And Gleeson Land want to build 45 homes on agricultural land north of Lyons Road, Slinfold.

Gleeson, meanwhile, is also in the middle of a public consultation over further plans to build up to 300 homes in Broadbridge Heath.

People in Slinfold, and the parish council, are already voicing strong objections.

Local councillors say the development would alter the character of the rural area and spoil village life.

One villager pointed out that Slinfold had once been voted one of Britain’s prettiest villages and said it was now becoming ‘heavily overdeveloped.’

Another said that more houses “would destroy one of the village’s best features: views of the church and fields.”

Objections are also being raised over the proposals for 120 homes on the eastern edge of Partridge Green.

Villagers say the houses would amount to an ‘overdevelopment’ of the area and that constraints on local medical services and schools would be made worse.