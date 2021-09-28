Police hunt for hit-and-run driver after cyclist dies in Cranleigh crash

A witness told police that a ‘small white car’ was involved in the crash in Horsham Road at around 6.05pm.

The cyclist - a 77-year-old man - was treated by paramedics at the scene but was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

A police spokesman said: “Enquiries remain ongoing to identify and locate the driver who failed to stop following the collision.”

Police are searching for the driver of a small white car

He said the cyclist’s next of kin had been informed and were being given support.

Horsham Road was closed in both directions while police dealt with the incident.