Police hunt for hit-and-run driver after cyclist dies in Cranleigh crash
Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a crash in which a cyclist died in Cranleigh last night (September 27).
A witness told police that a ‘small white car’ was involved in the crash in Horsham Road at around 6.05pm.
The cyclist - a 77-year-old man - was treated by paramedics at the scene but was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.
A police spokesman said: “Enquiries remain ongoing to identify and locate the driver who failed to stop following the collision.”
He said the cyclist’s next of kin had been informed and were being given support.
Horsham Road was closed in both directions while police dealt with the incident.
The spokesman added: “If you witnessed the incident, or you have any information which could help u trace the driver of the vehicle involved, please get in touch with us as a matter of urgency quoting reference PR/P21208623 via Webchat on our website police.uk, online at https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or by calling us on 101.”