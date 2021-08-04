Police appeal for help identifying man acting in ‘shifty manner’ in East Grinstead
Mid Sussex Police have appealed for information about a man seen in the Rowplatt Lane area of East Grinstead yesterday (Tuesday, August 3).
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 11:56 am
“We are looking to discover who this male is,” said Mid Sussex Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor.
Inspector Taylor said a ‘vigilant resident’ spotted the man ‘acting in a somewhat shifty manner’ at about 2pm.
He said: “Know him? Maybe you saw him get into a vehicle? Drop us a line then.”
Anyone with information can call 101 or get in touch online at www.sussex.police.uk.
People can also contact Inspector Taylor on Twitter @InspectorDarren.