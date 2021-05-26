Police appeal after Horsham road crash

Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash in Hampers Lane, Horsham, earlier today (May 26).

By Sarah Page
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 11:53 am

Officers say that a grey Volkswagen Golf crashed into a tree at around 1.48am this morning.

A spokesman said: “Four men were each taken to hospital for treatment.

“A white Ford Focus may also have been indirectly involved, and police are urging anyone who saw what happened – or anyone who saw either vehicle being driven in the area immediately before the collision – to come forward.

Police

“You can email [email protected] quoting Operation Millau.”

Earlier, a spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said that three people had been taken to the Sussex Royal County Hospital in Brighton with ‘potentially serious injuries.’