Police appeal after Horsham road crash

Officers say that a grey Volkswagen Golf crashed into a tree at around 1.48am this morning.

A spokesman said: “Four men were each taken to hospital for treatment.

“A white Ford Focus may also have been indirectly involved, and police are urging anyone who saw what happened – or anyone who saw either vehicle being driven in the area immediately before the collision – to come forward.

“You can email [email protected] quoting Operation Millau.”