Plans unveiled for 32 new homes next to Horsham holiday site

An online public exhibition of the plans - for land next to Sumners Ponds camping and fishery site in Barns Green - is currently underway.

As well as the 32 homes, it is also planned to build seven light industrial/commercial units on the land off Chapel Road.

The proposals have been unveiled by a company called ECE Planning which says it is seeking public feedback before applying for planning permission.

Sumners Pond campsite and fishery at Barns Green

The site is currently used as farmland with farm buildings, cattle accommodation and parking.

ECE Planning say they intend to submit a planning application to Horsham District Council in November.

Sumners Ponds - which has five lakes surrounded by camping plots, lodges and a cafe - advertises itself as ‘set in tranquil West Sussex countryside amongst 100 acres of lakes, woodland and pasture.’

Regular events are held at the venue throughout the year.