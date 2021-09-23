Plans to convert Storrington bank into flats
Plans are being put forward to convert a former bank in Storrington into three flats.
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 3:40 pm
Planning permission is being sought from Horsham District Council to convert and extend the old Lloyds Bank building in the High Street.
It is envisaged that the ground floor would be a shop or office unit with a two-bed flat at the rear and two one-bed flats on the first floor.
The building has been empty since the bank shut in October 2019.