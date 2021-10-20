Plans revealed for 35 new homes in Upper Beeding
Developers have revealed plans to build 35 new homes on land in Upper Beeding.
Reside Development are seeking planning approval from Horsham District Council to build the homes on fields at Pound Lane.
The site is on the edge of the Adur Valley next to the South Downs National Park.
Reside say they want to provide a mixture of home sizes and also plan to develop a landscaped open space.
But letters of objection have already been lodged with the district council.
Residents are concerned that roads in the area are too narrow to cope with extra traffic and say that the local primary school and GP surgery would be unable to cope with an increase in numbers.