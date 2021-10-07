Olympian and Cranleigh local runs marathon for Alzheimer’s charity

Steve Batchelor, Olympic hockey medalist and assistant head of Cranleigh School led a team of runners for this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon.

The team of 12 runners – coined Going for Gold – was set up to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research UK in honour of Steve’s 1988 Olympics teammate and fellow gold medallist Imran Sherwani, who has Alzheimer’s disease.

Among the team are Imran’s sons Zac and Aaron, and as part of their fundraising, a hockey challenge has been launched encouraging clubs to hosts events, which has so far raised an additional £3,400.

Going for Gold marathon for dementia

Steve, who also won a bronze medal at the 1984 Olympics, said: “We’ve been blown away by the support we’ve had so far and hope to raise even more as we get towards race day. So many people from the hockey community who were inspired by Imran and the 1988 team have made donations.

“The marathon training has been tough, but we are keeping Imran and every family impacted by dementia firmly in our minds.

“As well as through Imran, quite a few people involved in the team also have their own connections to the cause, with family members and friends affected by dementia, so it shows how this is something that affects so many people. When I first heard Imran had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s it was a shock. You feel helpless when someone you are close to is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s but running the London Marathon to raise money for dementia research is something positive we are able to do to help.”

Another member of the team who ran the marathon on Sunday was Helen Beck, whose husband Robert Clift was also in the victorious 1988 Great Britain hockey team.

Helen ran with her son Ollie and as well as raising money in support of Imran and his wife Louise, she was also inspired to support dementia research in memory of her father who had Alzheimer’s disease. The team also included Amanda Reader, Tracy Brooks and Claudia Brightman, who all work at Cranleigh School.

They all have their own personal experience of dementia, with Amanda running in memory of an aunt; Tracy in honour of her mother-in-law, who is living with Alzheimer’s disease; and Claudia in memory of her grandmother.

Julia Sobik, head of sporting events at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We can’t thank Steve and the Going for Gold runners enough for everything they are doing to support dementia research in honour of Imran.

“The vital funds raised will help us power world-class studies to make life-changing breakthroughs for people with dementia.

“There are nearly one million people throughout the UK living with dementia.

“In the UK today, there are no treatments to stop or slow the diseases that cause dementia, but thanks to our amazing supporters, like the Going for Gold team and all our London Marathon runners, our researchers are working hard to change that.”

Alzheimer’s Research UK is the UK’s leading charity specialising in finding preventions, treatments and a cure for dementia.

Donations can be made to the Going for Gold team at https://justgiving.com/team/GoingforGold-LondonMarathon-ARUK

To sign up for the hockey club challenge go to https://justgiving.com/campaign/hockeyforImran