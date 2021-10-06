New scheme to give £140 discount off electricity bill for Horsham people

The Warm Home Discount is a Government scheme giving certain households a £140 discount on their electricity bill. The discount is applied to energy accounts between October and March, and launches on October 18.

Horsham District Council is urging local people concerned about keeping their homes warm this winter or paying energy bills to apply promptly for the Warm Home Discount.

A spokeswoman said: “If you receive the Guarantee Credit element of Pension Credit, you are part of the ‘core group’ and should get the Warm Home Discount automatically. If you’re on a low income you could also meet your energy supplier’s ‘broader criteria’. Pre-payment meters and pay-as-you-go meters are included in the scheme.

Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for Community Matters and Wellbeing, councillor Claire Vickers added: “Everyone deserves to live in a warm home that can be heated affordably, so I am really pleased that we are able to offer the Warmer Homes Discount again this year, particularly at this time when these is much concern about a fuel crisis nationally.

“With the colder weather returning, people are turning their heating back on and thoughts turn to heating costs.

“Some of our residents may be worried about the cost of their energy bills and the Warm Home Discount, can really help with these costs.

“There is a limited amount of money available and it can get allocated quickly so I would urge you to apply as soon as you can by contacting your energy supplier.”

The Warm Home Discount is different from the winter fuel payment, which all people of pensionable age receive. Park Home owners can apply, and will need to contact Charis Grants by calling 0330 555 9424 or going to www.charisgrants.com

The spokeswoman said: “To apply for the Warm Homes Discount contact your energy supplier or apply online via your energy company’s website. More information is available at www.gov.uk/the-warm-home-discount-scheme, or by calling the Warm Home Discount team on 0800 731 0214.”

This newspaper is joining with its sister titles across JPIMedia to launch our campaign Keep Us Warm This Winter.