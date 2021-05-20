New project promoting green living launches in Horsham town centre

The touring Inspiration Eco Station made its first stopover event in Horsham’s Carfax on Saturday May 15, where Horsham District Council’s chairman councillor Karen Burgess launched the outreach initiative.

The station is a refurbished 1970s milk float, funded thanks to £5000 given to charity Sussex Green Living from the council’s Community Climate Fund.

The Inspiration Eco Station will travel to schools, colleges, faith groups and community events to share top tips on how residents can save money whilst reducing their negative impact on the planet.

Sussex Green Living's Carrie Cort, left, with council chairman councillor Karen Burgess

From tackling eco home and gardens, waste prevention and recycling, fast fashion to low carbon career opportunities there will be lots of inspiring ideas, solutions to help people save money and live more sustainably.

Mrs Burgess said: “I am really pleased that the Eco Station has now officially hit the road and can begin to spread and share its vital messages to local people around our District.

“It’s vibrant and engaging displays will certainly help to educate residents and visitors about how to reduce carbon and improve our local environment.”

The Council launched the Horsham District Community Climate Fund in July 2020 to enable voluntary and community groups, as well as Parish and Neighbourhood Councils, to work on projects to protect the climate.

The Inspiration Eco Station