New plea for information over swan shootings in Southwater

One of the birds was shot dead and another injured at Southwater Country Park on July 30.

A vet confirmed that the dead swan had been shot with a ball bearing.

A police spokesman said: “Officers are liaising with the RSPCA and want witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Sussex Police. SUS-180108-084653001

“In particular, officers are investigating reports of two young men seen with a catapult or slingshot in the area in the past week which may be connected.