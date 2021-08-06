New plea for information over swan shootings in Southwater
A new plea for information has gone out from Sussex Police over the shooting of swans in a Southwater park.
Friday, 6th August 2021, 2:20 pm
One of the birds was shot dead and another injured at Southwater Country Park on July 30.
A vet confirmed that the dead swan had been shot with a ball bearing.
A police spokesman said: “Officers are liaising with the RSPCA and want witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
“In particular, officers are investigating reports of two young men seen with a catapult or slingshot in the area in the past week which may be connected.
“Anyone with information should report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 883 of 30/07.”