New nursery and pre-school opens in Broadbridge Heath

The High Sheriff of West Sussex Neil Hart cut the ribbon as he performed the opening ceremony at the nursery - Bright Horizons.

They were also joined by Bright Horizons’ health and safety mascot Candy Floss.

Neil Hart said: “Having been shown around, the facilities are fantastic. It is for the children and I’m sure they will have a lot of fun. It is an honour to be the High Sheriff and officially declare the nursery school open.”

Official opening of new children's nursery Bright Horizons, Wickhurst Square, Broadbridge Heath.

The purpose-built nursery boasts six individual rooms each tailored to different age groups and offer access to a large external play area for toddlers and pre-school children, as well as a separate garden for babies.

Baby Room One, registered for babies aged 0-1 year old, has its own dedicated sleep room which is attached to the main room and allows for babies to sleep comfortably in a supervised, calm environment.

The other baby rooms are specifically designed for more mobile babies, who are beginning to walk unaided and need more challenge in their environment.