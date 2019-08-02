New Horsham temporary accommodation set to support the homeless.

In a bid to support people facing homelessness, Horsham District Council has unveiled eight new temporary accommodation units.

The £1.5million development in North Horsham adds to the 17 units taken on by the council since September 2017.

The new North Horsham development consists of three one-bedroom properties and five two-bedroom properties.

Cabinet member with responsibility for community and wellbeing, councillor Tricia Youtan said: ”We are committed to helping residents who are homeless or who face homelessness. and providing better temporary accommodation is an important part of that help.

“This accommodation is the second of three sites being provided and ensures our residents can stay closer to support and work connections when managing the challenges surrounding becoming homeless.”

Temporary accommodation helps to avoid the use of bed and breakfast accommodation where possible, the council said.

The new residential scheme has used various measures to ensure effective energy sustainability.

This includes using a sustainably-sourced timber frame structure packed full of insulation to mitigate heat loss and good-sized double-glazed windows encourage solar gain and heat retention.

Inside the units, low energy equipment from boilers to light fittings ensure that energy demand is controlled.

The units are located adjacent to a regular bus route encouraging use of the existing transport links.

Councillor Youtan added: “As a council we have delivered a huge number of affordable homes for those in housing need, the highest number in Sussex over the past three years, and we will continue to find solutions to the housing pressures faced by our residents.

“As always, prevention is better than cure and I would encourage anyone who thinks they may be at risk of becoming homeless to come to talk to colleagues at the council offices as early as possible.

“We have a range of options to help residents stay in their homes and, where this isn’t possible, there are experienced staff to support residents at this challenging time.”

