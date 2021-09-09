New ‘home’ for Horsham’s St John Ambulance unit

The group will meet regularly at the United Reformed Church in Springfield Road.

St John Ambulance Horsham area president Trevor Vaughan announced in June that the group was searching for new premises.

Now he said he was ‘delighted’ that their new home “will enable our Badger (7–10-year-olds), Cadet (10–17-year-olds) and adult sections continue meeting on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The United Reformed Church in Springfield Road is the new home of the Horsham branch of St John Ambulance

“Having had volunteers serving the community in and around Horsham for the last 150 years it means that we will be able to continue our long and proud association with the people of Horsham.

“We are now getting back to a bit of normality as we have just started meeting face to face and continue supporting the NHS with its efforts on fighting the virus as well as returning to attending events giving first aid cover.”